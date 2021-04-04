Twenty-eight years ago, Maurice Walker, a popular Covert High School junior, went fishing, but never returned home. Later, the popular Covert High School junior found shot to death; his fishing rod nearby.
But, to this day, his murder remains unsolved.
One of Walker’s classmates hopes that will change.
Willénna Williams is planning a tribute to Walker’s life later this month.
“I was his middle school and high school sweetheart,” said Williams, who now resides in Ohio.
The remembrance is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m., April 17. The event will begin with a balloon launch at Walker’s gravesite in Covert Cemetery. Participants will then walk to the site where Walker’s body was found near a creek off 34th Avenue, a half-mile way from his home.
“We plan to put a cross there,” Williams said.
Afterwards, tribute participants will attend a private gathering at a home in Covert Township to reminisce about their former classmate who was the leading scorer on the varsity basketball team.
“We’re planning a candlelight vigil,” said Williams, who hopes the tribute will spark renewed interest by law enforcement to re-open Walker’s murder case.
“Maurice is still important to many of us. We want his murder solved,” she said.
Williams said she chose April 17 as the date for the tribute because it was on that day in 1993 that she last saw her boyfriend.
In 2011, the Michigan State Police Fifth District Cold Case Team re-opened the investigation into Walker’s death, but were not able to solve it.
“You hope that over time, somebody’s going to talk,” state police Detective Sgt. Fabian Suarez said at the time in an interview with the Herald-Palladium.