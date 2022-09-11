BANGOR — A 42-year-old woman from Illinois suffered serious injuries in Van Buren County after being ejected from an ATV during the Labor Day holiday weekend.
Van Buren County Sheriff’s deputies were called at 9 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 3 to the 47000 block of Woodland Drive in Arlington Township in regards to the crash.
Deputies responded along with a Michigan State trooper, firefighters from Bangor Community Fire Department and emergency medical responders. They found the woman was driving an ATV in a field when she lost control of the vehicle. The ATV went into a ditch and both the woman and her passenger were ejected.
The woman was transported to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo. The passenger, whose identity was not released, sustained minor injuries and was treated and released at the scene. Neither one was wearing a helmet.