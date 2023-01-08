An organization in the process of constructing an off-road recreational trail from South Haven to Saugatuck received a boost in funds this past month from a group of women dedicated to helping area non-profit groups.
Lakeshore Women Who Care donated $7,500 in December to the Friends of the Blue Star Trail.
“I am pleased the women in the organization recognize the value of the local communities for a recreational trail that will provide outdoor recreation, improved safety for our residents and visitors, and will be a strong economic asset for our communities for years to come,” said Linda Klute, a member of Women Who Care, which represents women from lakeshore communities, including South Haven, Casco Township and the Saugatuck and Douglas communities.
Lakeshore Women Who Care is a group of women who meets quarterly throughout the year to hear three area nonprofits make presentations, with members voting afterward to support one of the groups with combined $100-per-member pledges. Formed in April 2012, the group has raised $225,000 for Southwest Michigan charities.
Clark Carmichael, president of the Friends of the Blue Star Trail said his group appreciates the group’s latest donation.
”We are very pleased to receive this financial support from this forward -thinking group of influential women in our local communities,” he said. “We look forward to fulfilling our commitment to partner with our local communities to complete the 20-mile trail from South Haven to Saugatuck.”
So far, the trail has been largely constructed along Blue Star Highway in the City of Saugatuck and Village of Douglas areas. Work, however, is continuing. “We recently received official conditional approval from the Michigan Department of Transportation for a grant to support construction of the north section of the trail in Saugatuck and Saugatuck Township,” Carmichael said. “Our next focus will be to continue the trail south from Wiley Road (in Douglas) to M-89 Highway along Blue Star Highway in Saugatuck Township.”
The goal of the Friends is to acquire more fund- raising dollars to obtain local match funds from municipalities along the 20-mile stretch of Blue Star Highway to complete the southern section of the trail from Fennville to South Haven.
Lakeshore Women Who Care welcomes new members. Its next meeting will be March 9 at 5:30 p.m. at the Saugatuck Women’s Club, 303 Butler St., in Saugatuck. For more information, contact Judy Graff, 269-637-2307.