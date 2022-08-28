A group of female benefactors is ready to meet once again following the COVID-19 pandemic to continue contributing significant funds to South Haven area non-profit groups.
Women Who Care-South Haven plans to meet Sept. 7 at Lake Arvesta Farms to choose the latest group to contribute funds to.The social time will begin at 5 p.m. with the meeting starting at 5:30 p.m. Lake Arvesta Farms is located at 06464 Arvesta Drive, off of County Road 388, just east of South Haven.
Even though the group hasn’t met since 2020, due to the pandemic, its members are ready to get back together to help the community, according to Jane Strebeck, one of the group’s steering committee members.
“We have gotten a very favorable response to beginning the meetings again,” Strebeck said. “We’re hoping everyone will be back and bring along a friend. All of the women of our community are welcome.”
Women Who Care works in the following way: the group meets four times a year with each member committing to pledge $100 per meeting to a non-profit that is chosen.
The group first formed in December of 2015 with 50 women in attendance. By its last meeting in February of 2020, the number of members contributing funds had increased to 129 women.
“In those 4-1/2 years, we have donated $167,425 to area non-profit organizations,” Strebeck said. “To name just a few, Liberty Hyde Bailey Museum, Al-Van Humane Society, Girls on the Run, Historical Association of South Haven, We Care food pantry, Sylvia’s Place, Blessings in a Backpack, Lory’s Place and South Haven and Bangor public schools robotics teams.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic slowing down, Women Who Care plans to meet the first Wednesdays of the month in September, November, February and May at Lake Arvesta Farms.
Women Who Care – South Haven is fashioned after hundreds of similar groups across the country. The Women Who Care concept was started by Karen Dunigan in 2006. The Jackson, Mich. resident formed an alliance of women with the intent to streamline fundraising help for local agencies.
For more information about Women Who Care – South Haven, email womenwhocare.sh@gmail.com or visit its Facebook site.