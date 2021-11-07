Lakeshore Women Who Care, a group of women dedicated to helping Allegan County nonprofits, has raised $5,600 for the Al-Van Humane Society Animal Shelter in South Haven.
Al-Van will use the funds to help offset costs associated with neutering adopted cats. A similar program, conducted earlier by Al-Van, resulted in a substantial reduction of homeless strays, according to Al-Van officials. The donation from Women Who Care will also be used to provide medical treatment and care for abandoned animals.
Lakeshore Women Who Care was formed in April of 2012. Its members each commit to making a donation of $100 four times per year. At the quarterly meetings, three charities make presentations to the members, explaining what they do and why they are seeking funds. The members then vote for one non-profit to receive the total donations. Since it formed, Lakeshore Women Who Care has raised more than $195,000 for Allegan County charities.
The next meeting for the members will be at 6 p.m., Nov. 11, via Zoom. New members are welcome. To attend the meeting, contact Judy Graff at 269-637-2307.