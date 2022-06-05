WATERVLIET — Motorists traveling along M-140 Highway just north of Watervliet will encounter detours this summer and fall as the Michigan Department of Transportation begins work on repairing the M-140 Bridge over the Paw Paw Lake outlet near Watervliet.
Work is scheduled to begin this month and continue through the end of October, according to a news release from MDOT.
The $800,000 project will include rebuilding the bridge deck and repairing abutments and piers.
While the work proceeds, traffic is being detoured on Hagar Shore Road, 70th Street and Red Arrow Highway.