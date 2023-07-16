As the Michigan Department of Natural Resources sets out this month to begin a $5 million project to resurface and renovate the western portion of the Kal-Haven Trail from South Haven to Bloomingdale, a group hopes that the project might include replacement of a popular covered bridge along the trail at some point in time.
The Friends of the Kal-Haven Trail held a brief ceremony, Sunday, July 9, to mark the impending demolition of the covered wooden bridge, that spans the Black River, just east of the South Haven entrance to the 34-mile trail that extends from South Haven to Kalamazoo.
The ceremony was attended by approximately 30 people, according to the Friends of the Kal-Haven Trail Facebook site.
The group hosted the ceremony to raise awareness for their attempts to try to preserve or replace the bridge in some way, according to Jeff Green, chair of the Friends of the Kal-Haven Trail.
Green said in an interview that he has met with DNR officials several times over the past several months and that the South Haven/Van Buren County Convention and Visitors Bureau has pledged $100,000 toward replacement of the aging wooden structure that was built approximately 30 years ago with materials donated by the Nichols family of South Haven.
Jen Sistrunk, executive director of the Visitors Bureau also expressed dismay over not being able to work out an agreement as of yet with the DNR for the possible replacement of the covered bridge.
“We did everything we could to try and maintain the historical significance and integrity of our beloved attraction,” Sistrunk said. “The Visitors Bureau offered $100,000 in funding to kick off local fundraising efforts for a new bridge cover and we have been diligently working with the DNR since we learned about the repaving project late last year. We’re sad to see that our efforts were unsuccessful at this time.”
However, at this point, there are no plans on the DNR’s part to replace the covered bridge, but rather the bridge’s base.
Jill Sell, a Southwest Trails specialist for the DNR, could not be reached for comment on Monday regarding the status of whether the covering of the bridge will be replaced, but noted in a previous news release, “The decision to remove the (covered) bridge was not an easy one, however it was necessary due to safety concerns and the need for upgrades. The materials from the bridge will be removed and stored locally, which will allow for future projects to celebrate its significance.” Efforts were made by the Herald-Palladium to reach out again, Tuesday to Sell and Ron Olson, chief of the DNR’s parks and recreation division, but they did not respond.
It’s not clear if the covered bridge is owned by the DNR or considered an enhancement to the trail to be maintained by the Friends of the Kal-Haven Trail. Green said he doesn’t really know who has ownership of it.
“One source says it was donated ‘to the trail’ another will say it was built by the CCC in 1988. Another says it was Boy Scouts and volunteers,” Green said. “One I read said it was built in the ‘70s which was impossible. It’s all over the place.”
Green expressed frustration in dealing with the DNR.
“Why wasn’t a replacement worked into the plans at the very beginning of the process in 2018 when engineering drafts were first worked on? The DNR had no problem doing this for the White Pine Trail at Reed City for their covered bridge working $1 million into the budget to replace the span so that Reed City could place a new cover on the new span. The Nichols Bridge simply wasn’t considered as essential by the DNR.”
Despite the setback of having the wooden covered bridge removed, Sistrunk holds out hope that a new one someday can be built to replace the Nichols bridge.
Local organizations are currently brainstorming plans to preserve and repurpose the original bridge’s materials to keep the legacy of the bridge alive through new projects, according to Sistrunk.
“While we’re sad to see this staple of our community be taken down, we’re excited to find a creative way to keep the memory of this piece of South Haven history alive,” said Sistrunk. “Our community is what makes South Haven special and we look forward to continuing to promote traditions, events and attractions that both locals and tourists alike can enjoy.”
The $5 million project to resurface approximately 15 miles of the trail, which was once a railroad bed, and replace three of its bridges, is expected to be completed sometime in early 2024. When finished, the project will mark the first renovation of the western portion of the trail since it first opened in the late 1980s as Michigan’s first linear state park.