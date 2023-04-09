South Haven area business owners, whose companies are at least three years old, are being invited to learn how to advance their establishments even further by attending a series of free workshops.
The workshops are part of the South Haven Region Business Hub’s Growth Series, which is designed for organizations, at least three years old, who want to grow. The Business Hub is co-sponsored by the City of South Haven, South Haven Chamber of Commerce and Lake Michigan College to help businesses thrive in the South Haven area.
Along with one-on-one individual mentoring during the 14 weeks, participants will attend in-person workshops focusing on additional processes for consistency and growth.
The series of events is free, but registration is required. To register visit https://southhavenregion businesshub.com/growth/
Workshops will focus on understanding customers, attracting and retaining customers, legal and accounting practices, raising capital, solutions to growing a small business and goal-setting for business growth.
To qualify for the workshops, participating businesses must have a minimum of three years of longevity, have $100,000 in sales, at least one full-time employee and the business owner must reside in Van Buren County.
Applications and supporting documents for the workshops are due by 6 p.m., April 15.