A concert series focusing on Christian music will be returning to South Haven’s Riverfront Park this month.
This year’s Worship on the Riverwalk features three musical groups, who are slated to perform at 7 p.m. for three Sunday evenings in a row, starting July 10 and continuing July 17 and July 24. Riverfront Park is on Water Street. The concerts are free of charge, however a goodwill offering will be accepted.
“We believe this is the only faith-based concert series offered in South Haven as part of its busy summer schedule,” said Steve Smallegan, pastor of Hope Reformed Church in South Haven, which sponsors the concert series.
“Attendance has consistently been good. We feel the quality of the music and the format we’ve chosen work well,” Smallegan said. “We love the location, as it puts us squarely at the center of the heart of our South Haven summers. Support has been strong from the City Council, and from community churches. For these nights there is one church in South Haven, and we delight to be ‘loving Jesus in public,’ grateful that we can, and determined to do it well.”
Hope Church first introduced the free concert series in 2017 with support from initial sponsor Golden Brown Bakery. The first concert series was dedicated to longtime Golden Brown marketing director Ron Dannenberg, who passed away that year.
The Series was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but returned last year, where it experienced its highest number of attendees, according to Smallegan.
“These concerts have been consistently well attended,” he said. “Last year we welcomed more than 850 persons over the course of our three weeks of performances.”
This year’s lineup of performers follows:
July 10: Curt Dykema and Friends. Dykema, who is the music director at Community Reformed Church in Zeeland, has spent 38 years playing music as a hobby and professionally. He leads a group of singers and musicians who perform throughout West Michigan.
July 17: The Scally Brothers. Jacob and Zach Scally of Toledo, Ohio, launched their first national tour in 2019 that included performances at various churches, camps and festivals in 20 states. Their performances cater to youth ministry and young adults.
July 24: The Hope Love Band. The group of singers and musicians from Hope Church is fronted by John Grooters of the popular worship band, Grooters & Beal.