LAWRENCE — Van Buren County has become the latest county in Michigan to record a death due to Xylazine, a potent sedative used commonly in veterinary clinics.
Van Buren/Cass District Health Department officials announced this month that test results from a recent death of a person in Van Buren County was contributed to Xylazine.
Xylazine has appeared more frequently in the state over the past several years, often mixed with Fentanyl or other substances, said Holly Young, community health coordinator for Van Buren/Cass District Health Department.
Unlike Fentanyl, which can be tested at home with drug testing kits, Xylazine cannot be screened in illicit substances without extensive lab testing. Xylazine causes sedation and anesthesia, respiratory depression, slow heart rate, muscle relaxation and pain relief. In humans, it also causes significant slowing of the heart rate and low blood pressure.
This past year, Western Michigan University Homer Stryker School of Medicine’s Swift Toxicology of Overdose-Related Mortality program (STORM) recorded 62 Xylazine-positive deaths in the first nine months of 2022.
Since forming in 2017, STORM has recorded 206 Xylazine-positive deaths, of which 100 percent also tested positive for Fentanyl, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Sixty-one of 83 Michigan counties have submitted at least one death for STORM testing since the program began. Since October 2019, Xylazine-positive deaths have occurred in 24 Michigan counties.
Berrien County is now a concern for state health officials.
Comparing 2022 year-to-date with 2021, Berrien had the largest increase in Xylazine-positive deaths, from one in 2021 to six through September 2022.
To deal with the spread of Xylazine-related overdoses, health officials are urging people who suspect an overdose to watch for the following signs and go to a hospital:
Small pupils
Not breathing well
Unresponsive, but no response to Narcan
Very low heart rate
Low blood pressure
For more information about overdose and opioid resources, people are encouraged to visit Van Buren Community Health’s website at https://vbcmh.com.