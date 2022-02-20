South Haven High School freshman Yoselin Cortez has been named South Haven Youth of the Year, according to a news release from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton Harbor.
She will represent the Boys & Girls Clubs South Haven High School Campus during the organization’s club-wide virtual competition on Feb. 24, which will be open to the public.
Cortez, 14, will compete against St. Joseph High School senior Myla Jackson, 18, who was named St. Joseph Youth of the Year in January. The representative from the Benton Harbor campus will be chosen later this month.
“Yoselin is a wonderful example for her fellow club members. Her thoughtfulness and ambition are something to be admired,” Makenzie Roberts, Boys & Girls Clubs site director in South Haven, said in the release. “I am confident that she will represent our clubs well and will stay committed to her goals, achieving anything she puts her mind to.”
Cortez joined the club with the goal of making new friends.
“Boys & Girls Clubs has really pushed me out of my comfort zone and it has helped me a lot,” said Cortez in the release. “It’s not just a place to hang out. I’ve learned so many skills to use in everyday life. Skills like communication, building relationships and teamwork.”
Cortez plans to study to become a crime scene investigator in the future.
The teen chosen to represent Boys & Girls Clubs locally during the Feb. 24 competition will compete with teens selected by each of the 16 statewide clubs for the Michigan Youth of the Year title.