BLOOMINGDALE — A 9-year-old boy from Bloomingdale suffered injuries after being struck by a vehicle this past week.
The incident happened near a grocery store at 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, according to a report from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s office.
The report related that the boy and his two sisters were ready to go into a grocery store on N. Van Buren Street near Kalamazoo Street. The boy existed a vehicle and started running across the roadway using the crosswalk.
A pickup truck traveling southbound on N. Van Buren Street saw the boy at the last second and hit his brakes, but still struck the child, according to the news release.
The child was rushed to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo by LIFE EMS and was reported to have non life-threatening injuries. The sheriff’s office reported alcohol was not a factor in the crash.