Twenty-five years ago, Youth Development Company/Police Activities League started as a half-day summer program to give South Haven area youth something constructive and fun to do during their summer break.
Today, Youth Development Company has grown significantly to become one of the largest youth-oriented non-profit organizations in Van Buren and northern Berrien counties, offering child-care learning centers in Coloma and South Haven, four after-school programs in Bangor, South Haven, Watervliet and Coloma, and summer day camps, all led by a staff of nearly 80 full- and part-time employees and volunteers.
“YDC is unique, meaning we provide developmental support through the ages and stages of a child’s life, from infancy through adulthood,” said Executive Director Brook Blanchard. “We do what we are doing because it’s not easy to do, especially in Van Buren County. Southwest Michigan is very rural and the needs of folks in rural areas are vastly different then those who live in a more metropolitan area. We have to answer to the needs of the families in the communities we serve because if we don’t, who will?”
While YDC started in 1997 with a small staff, who trained volunteers to become mentors for children, it has grown to offer childcare services with certified teaching staff and training for other staff members that aligns with the National Afterschool Association and the Michigan Department of Education Quality Standards, according to Blanchard.
“We offer apprenticeship to each new staff person to achieve their Child Development Associate Credential for the Early Childhood Education programs or their MI Youth Development Associate certificate or credential for Out of School Time staff,” Blanchard said. “We offer comparable industry benefits and wages.”
Perhaps one of YDC’s biggest threats toward continued growth occurred just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic when parents whose children attended summer day camp in South Haven began expressing the need for more after-school programming in northern Berrien County.
“Families were coming into South Haven for their children to attend our summer day camp,” Blanchard said. “After several inquiries, I conducted a feasibility study and it was determined that there was a high demand for Out-of-School-Time programs and child care services (in northern Berrien County). So we opened a summer camp and after-school program in 2020, mid-pandemic, and opened the Coloma Learning Center. It was not easy, but families really needed a safe place for their kids and so we pressed forward with our plans that were made before the pandemic. It was like the world stopped, but I took it as an opportunity to prepare for the rain we had been praying for.”
YDC also began to grow its after-school program and summer day camp in Bangor.
“Over the past 7 years we have worked very hard to gain the resources to achieve sustainability for a high-quality program,” Blanchard said. “Bangor was able to provide us with enough space for our out-of-school-time staff to have work spaces and to host the after-school and summer day camp programs.”
Youth who take part in the out-of-school time programs at YDC’s four sites in South Haven, Bangor, Watervliet and Coloma can get involved in a variety of activities, including Tae Kwon Do, volleyball, basketball, board games, STEM activities, reading, story writing, radio and TV production and community service projects, while also receiving mentoring and help with homework assignments.
In terms of how many children are impacted by YDC programs, Blanchard said the out-of-school time programs reach up to 280 students, along with 400 children during the summer months, while the learning centers have a capacity to serve 113 children, ages newborn to 5 years old.
YDC does charge a fee to parents for the out-of-school-time programs, while parents seeking child-care also are charged fees. However, YDC has received a number of grants for its learning centers and after-school programs, including grants from the Berrien Community Foundation and South Haven Community Foundation.
“We also re-source 25 percent of our childcare revenue back into the out-of-school time programs,” Blanchard said.
To continue to grow, YDC is planning to ramp up its own fund-raising efforts.
“We are building a fundraising board who will help us continue and forge ahead in our plan for sustainability,” Blanchard said.
To that end, YDC plans to host “Gather, Giggle and Give: Improv Comedy for a Cause,” an fundraiser celebrating the organization’s 25th anniversary. The event includes a comedy show, dinner and two drinks. Tickets are $100 per person, $175 per couple or $1,000 per table. The event will take place from 6:30-9:30 p.m., Nov. 5 at the Fraternal Order of Police lodge in Coloma. For more information, visit www.ydcpal.org