BERRIEN SPRINGS — Members of the Lake Michigan Youth Orchestra plan to perform their annual winter concert this month.
The concert will take place at 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11 at the Howard Performing Arts Center on the campus of Andrews University in Berrien Springs and will be conducted by youth symphony conductor Burke Lokey. In addition to the youth orchestra, the performance will also feature the youth symphony's Concert Strings conducted by Beth Oeseburg and the Encore Strings conducted by Rachel Cabinilla-Sinnett.
Concert arrangement pieces include Selections from "The Nutcracker," "Dance of the Knights," from Romeo and Juliet, "Millenium" by Richard Meyer, "Malaguena" and "Sonatina in G," by Ludwig van Beethoven.
Tickets are available by calling the Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra office at 269-982-4030, visiting the website, www.smso.org, or at the door. Cost is $8 for adults and $5 for students and senior citizens. The Lake Michigan Youth Orchestra is part of the Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra.