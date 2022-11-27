A non-profit group dedicated to helping youth is embarking on a holiday event to promote the creation of outdoor holiday light displays at homes throughout western Van Buren and northern Berrien counties.
Youth Development Company and Police Athletic Activities League (YDC/PAL) is organizing the Battle of the Bulbs (BOB), a multiple-city challenge for YDC mentors and mentees to create light displays of their own design, utilizing BOB criteria. The light displays will be revealed in December in the cities of Bangor, Coloma, South Haven and Watervliet. Each of YDC's Out Of School Time locations will compete to win cash prizes, program goodies and a YDC-sponsored application to compete in the National Christmas Light Fight 2023, where the prize is $50,000, according to Brook Blanchard, executive director of YDC.
The goal of the program is to build community engagement while providing mentorship and guidance for students as they build science, technology, engineering, mathematics, marketing, and leadership skills, according to Blanchard
Blanchard said she was inspired to start The Battle of the Bulbs after watching The Great Christmas Light Fight on ABC and realizing she couldn’t find a local neighborhood that she knew would be lit up with holiday decorations.
“I remember when I was a kid we would always drive through the small towns of Lawrence, Bangor, Hartford, and Watervliet, where we would know where every house on the block would be decked out. As a kid, those memories were really magical. I hope the Battle of the Bulbs becomes a tradition that families look forward to every year and the skills and relationships the students build last a lifetime.”
YDC/PAL is celebrating its 25th year of serving the community. Youth Development Company and Police Athletic Activities League (YDC/PAL) was recognized as a Non-profit 501(c)3 organization in February 1997. Since then, YDC/PAL has provided summer day camp, after school mentoring, and early childhood education experiences to youth in Bangor, Coloma, Covert, South Haven, and Watervliet.
Viewing and Voting for B.O.B begin on Dec. 4 at the following Locations: 12 N Walnut (Bangor), South Haven Center for the Arts,Watervliet Public Library and Coloma Public Library.
Voting ends on Jan. 1 at noon. To get more information about Battle of the Bulbs, visit ydcpal.org or YDC/PAL’s Facebook page.