The South Haven Rod & Gun club is resuming it’s free Youth Shooting Sports Day Camp this year after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The camp, which teaches youth how to safely shoot guns, is scheduled Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Rod & Gun Club, 68611 8th Ave., South Haven Township. The event is geared for youth ages 10-18 years old.
Registration begins at 8:45 a.m. followed by a mandatory safety briefing. The activities include learning how to use a .22 rifle, shotgun, .22 handgun and muzzle-loading rifles. Each activity will include demonstrations, instruction and hands-on shooting. At noon there will be a break with lunch provided.
Additional information is available by calling 269-767-1078.