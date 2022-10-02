A’Mmary De’Sha Peterson, 31 of Covert, passed away on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo Michigan with his family by his side.
Born July 3, 1991, to Tanisha Charlotte Peterson. A’Mmary graduated from Covert High School and was a very happy person to be around. He loved to play sports, especially playing video games, like 2K (Xbox) and basketball.
A’Mmary is survived by his grandfather, Charles (Joyce) Peterson and his Godparents, Clarence (Cheryl) Lauderdale and his son, A’Mmary Peterson Jr., also known as (AJ); his biological father, Wayne Vaughn and aunt Anita Shari Peterson; siblings, Darizel Caughn, Nakeyia Sowell, Fyncli McCue, TraVan Vaughn, Kyma’ Rae Vaughn, Taniyah Vaughn, Skyy Vaughn, Vincent Newll, Alfred Newell, and Monroe Tubner; stepmother, Gurzayse Sorrell and grandmother, Linda Vaughn; nieces and nephews, Nai’lah Dawson, Nai’elle Dawson, Alayah McCue, Nasy’air McCue and Amyla Newell, and special friend, Chelsea Rasmus.
A’Mmary is preceded in death by his mother, Tanisha Charlotte Peterson and uncle, Charles Edward Peterson Jr. of Kalamazoo.
Visitation will take place Saturday, Oct. 1 from 2-6 p.m. at Filbrandt Chapel, 1076 S. Bailey Ave., South Haven. Friends wishing to make a memorial contribution can do so to Charles Peterson.
