Aaron Michael Curran, age 31 went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021 while surrounded by his family. He was born on July 19, 1990 to Bruce Elben and Cheryl Curran.
Aaron went to South Haven High School. He had a passion for sports but especially loved to play baseball. He played football, golf, loved fishing and playing guitar. He was adventurous. Aaron spent the better part of this year traveling with Cassie, hiking and enjoying nature. Additionally, taking a trip to Florida with his two boys. He loved to forage for mushrooms and very much enjoyed cooking. His laugh was infectious. Aaron loved his family. Aaron lived with the love of his life, Cassie Ritchie.
He is survived by his children, Ava Curran (mother Breeahna Pullis), Rylan and Noah Curran (mother Lexi Thomas); mother, Cheryl Curran; father Bruce Elben (Sue); brother Jacob Curran; sister Melissa (Ashley) Willings; nieces Klaire, Kallie and Lylah; cousin Tyler Elben; grandparents Dale Curran (Fran Dailey), Catherine Richardson; aunts Janice Curran (Karen Schuitema), Joyce (Jerry) Bender, Sue (Jerry) Elliott; uncles David (Michelle) Elben, Jim (Sara) Elben, Ken (Lynn) Elben; step-mother Darla Avard.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Paul and Peggy Elben, and brother Brent Martin- Woodruff.
Funeral arrangements are being made by Langland Family Funeral Home in Kalamazoo. A Celebration of Life service was held on Nov. 13, 2021 from noon-3pm at the Moose Lodge in South Haven. There was a blessing and short service at 12:15 p.m. Please visit Aaron’s personalized online guestbook at https://www.langelands.com