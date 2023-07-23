Adrian George Slikkers Jr., 77, of Portage, passed away July 16, 2023 at his home. A Celebration of Life Service will take place at a later date with burial to take place at Lakeview Cemetery, South Haven.
Adrian was born Aug. 3, 1945 in Holland to Adrian George Slikkers, Sr. and Elizabeth (Boer) Slikkers. On Dec. 27, 1978 he married Geraldine Clarke in his mother’s home in South Haven. His wife Geraldine survives.
After high school he went to Hope College where he played football and later earned his Bachelor’s Degree. Afterwards, he went on to Western Michigan University where he received his Master’s Degree.
His professional life led him to the former Ross Laboratories, now part of Abbott Laboratories, where he retired as a regional manager.
Adrian and his wife, Geraldine, were former members of Hope Reformed Church while they were residents of South Haven.
Memorial Donations may be made to Al-Van Humane Society PO Box 421, South Haven, Ml 49090
