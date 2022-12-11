Alfons H. McNeal of Holt (also known as Pepper to his friends) passed away at home, Dec. 1, 2022 surrounded by those he loved most: his family.
Al was a dedicated teacher, counselor and coach. He fought hard to make sure those around him received the support they deserved. Al loved to travel with his wife, Crystal (Kris), and they had many adventures together. He was an avid runner, XC skier and gardener.
Al is survived by his wife, Crystal; daughters Jill (Phil) Sitko and Ann (Kirk) Sonnier and his grandchildren: Haleigh, Grace, Nick and Ashton Wright.
A memorial service will be held in the future. Any donations can be made to Hospice.