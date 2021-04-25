Alfred Clayton Spears, Sr., 69, of Grand Junction, passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021 after a long battle with liver disease surrounded by his loving family and with the compassionate help of Hospice Caring Circle of Lakeland. Alfred was born in Pikeville, Ky. to Elster Clayton and Janice (Artrip) Spears.
Alfred is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Rosemary (Bevins) along with their 5 children: Alfred Spears, Jr., Rachael Spears, Jennifer (Vanessa Medina) Spears, Robert (Erin) Spears and Samuel (Davy Chey Smith) Spears; and 13 grandchildren: Shelby (Steven Kennedy) Spears, Corbin Carr, Rueben Spears, Gabby McCormick, Clayton McPike, Tilden McPike, Isobel Spears, Oliver Spears, Evette Spears, Annabelle Spears, Trinity Spears, Abel Rewalt and Elster Spears. Alfred is also survived by siblings Marlene (Dennis) Guffey, Sheila Gail (John) Scianna, Ken Spears, April (John) Spears Moon and Timothy Scott (Robin) Spears, and many cherished nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles. Alfred is preceded in death by his parents.
Alfred, or “Big Al,” was Dad, Papaw, and friend to all. Al exuded love and kindness at all times, laying a foundation of goodness from which his family and friends greatly benefit. A gentle giant, he was larger than life in stature and personality. He was known for great feats of strength and his unforgettable large hands that could fix anything. He could strike up a conversation with anyone he encountered. A skilled truck driver for the majority of his career, there was nothing he couldn’t drive. He was endlessly fun and loved to play and laugh. He will be forever missed by his wife, children, grandchildren, extended family and friends.
The family would like to thank everyone who called, messaged and brought food during this difficult time.
According to his wishes, cremation has taken place. The family will host a celebration of life in his honor at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Alfred’s widow, Rosemary, through GoFundMe. Arrangements entrusted to the Bangor Chapel, D.L. Miller Funeral Home, www.dlmillerfuneral home.com.