Alfred Desire Dubuisson Jr., 92, died peacefully on February 15, 2022 surrounded by family. Al was born Dec. 1, 1929 in South Haven to Alfred D., Sr. and Lily Dubuisson.
He is survived by his family, whom he loved dearly: wife of 66 years, Martha; children: Lisa (Steven) Follman, Laura (Brian deBest) Hayward, Alfred (Wendy) Dubuisson III and Paul (Elizabeth) Dubuisson; grandchildren: Mollly (Alex) Dehmer, Amanda (Joey) Schweighardt, Alicia (Jason) Pollard, Rachel Dubuisson, Samuel Dubuisson, Ehrland (Molly) Bosworth, Zoey Dubuisson and four great-grandchildren. Al is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Dorothy.
Al graduated from South Haven High School, attended Indiana, Purdue and Michigan State Universities, earning a bachelor of arts degree in Business from Western Michigan University. He married the love of his life, Martha Runkel, April 14, 1956 in Hopkins. They raised their family and were active in the South Haven community for many years.
Al was a member of the First Baptist Church, and served on numerous boards including the South Haven Community Hospital and the Board of Public Utilities. He was a Rotarian, a Mason and a Shriner. An ardent businessman, Al and his father owned Wolverine Services and the ALDO hotel, but his love of engineering and building led him to establish A.D.D. Construction Inc. When he wasn’t working, Al enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, skiing and scuba diving. He loved to fly and collected model trains. Al traveled to every state but Alaska and Maine. He was an avid woodworker, creating magnificent turned bowls and other projects. Al and Martha moved to Freedom Village in Holland after retirement and joined Central Wesleyan Church. Al was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend.
Visitation for Al will be from 4-6 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 at Filbrandt Chapel Funeral Home, 1076 S. Bailey Ave, South Haven. Visitation will continue Monday, Feb. 21, at 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 11 a.m., at First Baptist Church, 1635 76th St, South Haven. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Shriners. Please visit Al’s personal webpage to leave a thought or condolence for the family at www.starksfamilyfh.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services.