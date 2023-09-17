Alfred Wilbur Pioch, 87, of South Haven, Michigan passed away on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023 Rose Arbor Hospice in Kalamazoo. He was born Sept. 5, 1936, in South Haven, to Albert and Lucille (Rogalla) Pioch.
Al married Joan Kellogg on June 11, 1965 and shared 52 years of marriage before her passing on April 6, 2018. Al was self-employed in construction as an excavator. He was a member of Anchor Baptist Church.
Visitation was Saturday, Sept, 9 from 2:30 p.m.–3:30 p.m. at Anchor Baptist Church, South Haven. Funeral service followed at 3:30 p.m. with Pastor Kim Meyering officiating. Al was laid to rest at Lakeview Cemetery in South Haven on Monday, Sept. 11 at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Anchor Baptist Church, 71925 M-43, South Haven, Mi 49090.
Al is survived by his son, Chuck Pioch of Howell, step-children; Kevin (Karen) Stephenson of Guntersville, Alabama, and Gary (Pam) Stephenson of Joppa, Alabama, grandchildren; Katelyn Pioch and Steven Pioch.
He was preceded by his parents, wife, Joan and brother, Albert Pioch.
To view Al's personal web page please visit www.starks familyfh.com.