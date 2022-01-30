Alice was the baby out of 12 children born to Wade and Loretta (Jones) McPeak in Portagesville, Mo. on Aug. 27, 1955.
She was a graduate of South Haven High School, Class of 1973. She married Willie “Dale” Bradford Jr on Jan. 26, 1974. Together they welcomed their son Willie “Dale” Bradford III in 1975.
Alice worked hard her entire life at Bohn Aluminum, Noble Metal and only retiring from Perrigo 3 months ago. She loved her cats, everything Betty Boop, to laugh and have a good time. Her contagious smile, laugh and selfless care will always be remembered. She never met a stranger and was loved by so many, especially her family. Alice had a great loving heart that will never be forgotten.
Alice leaves behind her son Dale and Alisa; her grandchildren Willie “Dale” IV, Charity (Roger) Bouquenoy, Amber (Josh) Baker and Matt Clark; great-grandchildren R.J., Cannon, Legend, Marlee, Walker and Harlon.
She is survived by siblings Billy (Kay) McPeak of Grand Haven, Margie Molette of Wyoming, Mich., and Phyllis Reyna and Brenda Blanchard, both of South Haven; many nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends Dale Jr, Hank, Sherry, Brenda and Pam.
Alice is preceded in death along with her parents by her siblings Agnus, W.A., T.J., Wade, Autry and Charles McPeak and brother Jimmy McPeak.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. To leave a condolence for the family please view Alice’s personal webpage at www.starksfh.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services. 269-637-0333