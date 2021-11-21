Alyson Linea Wagner, 56, of South Haven, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021 at the Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville after her short fight with cancer. She was born Jan. 1, 1965 to Herman and Wyvetta (Gipson) Essig in Hinsdale, Ill.
Alyson married Richard Wagner on Dec. 31, 2006 at their home in South Haven. She enjoyed crafting and was a talented gardener. She also enjoyed her drinks, listening and dancing to music. Alyson loved her family and especially cherished her grandchildren who were her life.
She is preceded in death by her mother – Wyvetta Essig and her sister – Kimberly Mardini-Channer.
Alyson is survived by her father – Herman Essig of Temperance; her husband – Richard Wagner of South Haven; children – Alyc (Aaron) Packard of South Haven, Jordan Lynch of South Haven, Tiffany (Stephen) Vigil of Colorado Springs, Colo. and Roger (Payton) Wagner of Phoenix, Ariz.; grandchildren – Jaxton Lynch, Lynnae Packard, Laryssa Packard and Porter Vigil; siblings – Mike (Libby) Essig of Largo, Fla,, Wava (Gene) Smedlund of Toledo, Ohio and Stacey Stubblefield of Baroda. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
A visitation was held from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 at Filbrandt Chapel in South Haven. A memorial service followed the visitation at 4 o,n, with Mr. Todd Wagner officiating at the funeral home. A luncheon followed services at the Moose Family Lodge in South Haven. Contributions may be made in Alyson’s memory to the West Michigan Cancer Center, 200 N. Park Street, Kalamazoo, MI 49007. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guestbook at www.StarksFamilyFH.com.
The family is being served by the Filbrandt Chapel of the Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.