Amanda K. Catt, 77, of Holland, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 in Holland Hospital. Amanda was born Oct. 7, 1945 in Princeton, Ind., the daughter of Ray and Glenna (Gullic) Balding, and grew up in the Lawrenceville, Ill. area.
She enjoyed reading, woodworking, flower gardening and her prime rib dinners. She loved being around people and especially her family.
Surviving are her 3 sons, Norman (Renee) Catt of Grand Junction, Robert M. Catt of Arkansas and Jeremy A. Catt of Watervliet; 2 grandchildren, Cynthia Mendez and Alisha Peek; 5 great grandchildren, Mariah, Jordan, Alyssa, Chloe and Joshua; 3 sisters, Vineta Whitten, Sarah Provines and Barbara Cox; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Catt in 2008; 2 sisters, Glenna Balding and Donna Hirner; and her brother Ray Balding.
According to her wishes cremation has taken place and a memorial gathering will be from noon-2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the family home, 21579 52nd Street; Grand Junction, MI 49056. Her burial will take place at a later time in Hardenville Cemetery, Hardenville, Ill. Arrangements entrusted to the Bangor Chapel, D. L. Miller Funeral Home, www.dlmiller funeralhome.com. The family suggests memorials be made to the American Cancer Society.