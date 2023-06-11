Andrew Lee Chambers, 42 of South Haven, was born on Jan. 9, 1981, in Saint Joseph.
Andrew passed away suddenly on Sunday May 28, 2023, at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo.
Andrew grew up in Hartford and graduated from Hartford High School in the class of 1999. He was previously employed at Big C Lumber and Black River Tavern. He was excited about his new position as kitchen manager at South Haven Brew Pub. Besides spending time with family and friends, he had a passion for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, auto racing, taking walks and long drives in the country.
Andrew is survived by the love of his life; Jacquie Lea; two sons, Camden Wolford and Chaz Chambers; his father, Kenneth (Leslie) Chambers; his mother; Debra (Mike) Parker; four brothers, Benjamin (Kim) Chambers, Michael (Jenny) Parker, Bradley (Kim) Parker and Jeremy (Janell) Parker. He is also survived by his grandmother Joyce Cross, aunt Paula Pool, uncle Kevin Cross, aunt and uncle Mark and Christine Parker and aunt and uncle Kim and J.D. Conner; nieces and nephews, Kassidy, Evan, Mikenzie, Ian, Wyatt and Luca; a great-nephew, Abel, his four legged companion Stoli and numerous cousins and friends.
He was preceded in passing by his grandparents Oscar and Mildred Chambers and Meryl Cross and Carol and Ruby Parker
As to Andrew’s wishes, cremation has taken place. He was a gift of life organ donor hoping to help someone else in need. The family has entrusted the Calvin Funeral Home, Hartford, with arrangements. Those wishing to leave condolences for the family may do so at http://www.calvin-leonardfh.com.