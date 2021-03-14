Ann Hibbard Gruber of South Haven died March 7, 2021. She was born May 1, 1934 to Edith Johnson and Ralph Hibbard in Kalamazoo. Ann earned her Bachelor of Science degree from Michigan State University and did graduate work at Western Michigan University. She taught in the Decatur and Bloomingdale school systems. A teacher exchange to Uppsala, Sweden was one of the highlights of her career.
Ann married Jerry Gruber May 20, 2006. They enjoyed many wonderful years sharing their home and gardening, spending summers at the Gruber family cottage, camping and traveling throughout the United States, Canada, and Ireland. She attended First Congregational Church, member of AAUW, South Haven Garden Club, Sierra Club, Kalamazoo Swedish Vasa Lodge, volunteered Domestic Violence Coalition in Paw Paw, served as one of the several Open Door Ministry Meal organizers, and South Haven WeCare with Budget Ministry.
She is preceded in death by her parents Edith Johnson Hibbard and Ralph Hibbard, half-siblings Joe Hibbard, Jean Hibbard Nunner, Carol Randoph, and David Hibbard.
Ann is survived by her loving husband Jerome (Jerry) Gruber, a daughter, Connie (Brian) Bair Hoffman, and a son Barton (Karen) Bair. Three grandchildren Chad (Alysia) Hoffman, Chase (Lindsey) Hoffman, and Summer (Alex) George. Six great-grandchildren, Emilyn, McKinley, Easton, Elsie, Adeline Hoffman and Isley George. Ann’s bonus family is sons Clark (Melinda) Gruber, Deryck (Kim) Gruber, and daughter Amy (Michael) Crews. Grandchildren Emily, Audrey, Carly, and Jack Gruber, Sondra, Skylar, and Sierra Garber. Also Mitchell (Alex), Griffin (Marissa), and Iza Graham.
Ann is also survived by half-siblings Heather (Mark) Woodruff, Holly (Rich) Caruso, Hal (Kathy) Hibbard, Heath Hibbard, and Hannah Jurinka.
A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials to be made to Domestic Violence Coalition, 303 E. Paw Paw St. #7, Paw Paw, MI 49079 or Caring Circle Hospice at Home, 05055 Blue Star Highway, South Haven, MI 49090. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guestbook at www.FilbrandtFFH.com
The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven, 637-0333.