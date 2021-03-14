Ann Peterson, 93, formerly of South Haven, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Rose Arbor Hospice in Kalamazoo, Michigan. She was born Oct. 15, 1927 to Frank and Catherine (Wilhelm) Kuhn in Chicago.
She married Lawrence “Pete” Peterson on Dec. 29, 1951 at First English Lutheran Church in South Haven. Ann worked for Everett Piano Company for 14 years as a hammer fitter. She enjoyed sewing, knitting and gardening. She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church. She was a dedicated mother to Steve, Don and Mary Ann.
She is preceded in death along with her parents by her brother – John Kuhn and sisters – Elizabeth Schlipp and Eva Krzeman.
Ann is survived by her children – Steve Peterson of South Haven, Don Peterson of Three Rivers and Mary Ann (Alvin) Koeingsknecht of Vicksburg; and grandchildren – Andrew and Brett Koeingsknecht.
A visitation was from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Peace Lutheran Church in South Haven. Funeral Services followed at 11 a.m. at the church with Pastor Travis Wilson officiating. Ann was laid to rest at North Shore Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Peace Lutheran Church, 06321 Blue Star Memorial Hwy, South Haven, MI 49090. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guest book at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
The family is being helped by Filbrandt Family Funeral Home of South Haven 269-637-0333.