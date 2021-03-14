Anna Gerome, of Glenn, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at South Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation Community 11 days shy of her 91st birthday. She was born March 20, 1930 in Fürth, Germany.
After graduating high school, Anna went on to school to become a skilled seamstress. She later used her skills working as an electrician and seamstress for Chris-Craft from 1967 until 1985. Anna enjoyed painting, drawing, gardening and sewing. She was a member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in South Haven.
She is preceded in death by a brother – Leo Plack.
Anna is survived by her children – Steve Gerome of Allegan and Kenneth (Dawn Marr Lynn) Gerome of South Haven, and two grandchildren – Stevie and Kenny Gerome.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made in Anna’s memory to St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 718 Arbor Court, South Haven, MI 49090. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guestbook at www. FilbrandtFFH.com.
The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven, 269-637-0333.