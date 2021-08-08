Anne, 59, passed away at her home on July 13, 2021. May God Bless her Soul.
She was in born in Kalamazoo, June 27, 1962, to Dr. Thomas and Jean Kavanaugh. Anne attended St. Monica’s, Hackett, and graduated from Loy Norrix High School (1980) in Kalamazoo. She attended Santa Monica College in California.
Anne was a cancer survivor, a loving Mother and faithful friend to many. Anne was a member of New Life Covenant Church. She had a generous heart for the Chicago Dream Center, a charitable non-profit organization. She was very giving with her time supporting and encouraging young women in their times of need.
Anne’s professional accomplishments include a career as a travel agent, a leader of the Kids Church at New Life Covenant church in Chicago and she also served as administrative assistant to Pastor Wilfredo (Chococo) de Jesus and Pastor Rico. Anne also worked closely with Democrats for Education Reform.
Anne is survived by a loving daughter, Devan Rose Flexas, Chicago, Ill.; Devan’s father and longtime friend, William B. Flexas; her mother Jean Kavanaugh Conlisk, South Haven; a stepmother, Susan B. Kavanaugh, Kalamazoo; four brothers, Michael R. (Jean), Hopewell Junction, NY, James J., Kalamazoo, Daniel T. (Terri), Paw Paw and Paul J. (Nori) Chicago, Ill., and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Anne was preceded in death by a father, Dr. Thomas E. Kavanaugh and a sister-in-law, Kimberly L. Kavanaugh, both of Kalamazoo.
The Chicago memorial service will be held at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 at New Life Covenant Church – Northwest Campus, 5100 W. Diversey Ave, Chicago, IL 60639.
Burial service will be at 1 p.m., Monday, Aug. 16, 2021 at Lakeview Cemetery, 191 Bailey Ave., South Haven.
Anne’s loving spirit will remain with those whose lives were touched by her presence, forever. Rest in peace, Anne C. Kavanaugh. We all loved you so much.