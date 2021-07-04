Anne J. Hackett spent her 76 years as a loving wife, an avid traveler, and an educator of young minds.
On June 25, 2021 Anne passed away in her home in South Haven.
Born in Chicago to Edward and Johanna Wrezesinski, Anne lived much of her life in Southwest Michigan. She met her husband John while attending Michigan State University in East Lansing for her bachelor’s degree in education. They were married in 1968 and spent 45 years together until he passed in 2013.
Both Anne and John taught English and literature to students in East Lansing until her retirement in 1997.
Anne and John spent their retirement and summers traveling the world. They made it to 6 continents including many visits to their favorites which included Paris, Scotland and New Zealand.
As much as Anne loved traveling abroad, it was Lake Michigan where she spent her summer days fishing with John aboard their boat the Panache. They would catch so many fish, they were the envy of many.
Annie had many beloved cats and dogs throughout her life, most of which were named after famous writers.
She supported her local animal shelters and shared her nurturing love with animals and young minds alike.
Anne’s love of the arts took her to the Stratford on Avon festivals and the Chicago Art Institute where she was a devoted member for many decades. She gave generously to both organizations whenever she could.
Her husband was a master chef who filled their home with great food as she filled it with wonderful music. They loved to entertain their friends and family.
Anne will be greatly missed by her loving family, and her chosen family, including caregivers Michaele and Roberta, and cherished dog Bodie who she always called “the best dog ever.”
Her services and internment will be private. In lieu of flowers, we humbly ask for donations to be made to your favorite charity. Preferably one aimed at education or animal welfare, as Anne would have done.
Her memory will always be a blessing and her life stands as a powerful testament to the decency of humble working-class people who live their lives in service to others, making her world a better place with each day she was blessed with.
Though we are sad to have lost her, we take comfort in knowing she’s no longer in pain, and we’re fortunate to have known her, and been loved by her, and inspired by her powerful example, and the purpose and decency with which she spent her time with us.
