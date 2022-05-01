Anthony Dolmos, 25, of Pullman, passed away unexpectedly while going to work and being struck by an alleged drunken driver on Saturday, April 16, 2022.
He was born Nov. 23, 1996, in Los Angeles to Marlon and Rosa Maria Dolmos.
Anthony is survived by his mother, Rosa; sister, Teresa (Brandon) O’Neill; sister, Angela Dolmos; twin brother, Daniel Dolmos; niece, Isabelle Dolmos; and nephew, Noah O’Neill.
He was preceded in death by his father, Marlon Dolmos.
Anthony graduated from Bloomingdale High School in 2015, attended Southwestern Michigan College and Kalamazoo Valley Community College, where he obtained his associate degree. He loved to learn and try new things. He was a hands-on, tech kind of guy, always tinkering with gadgets.
Anthony is a proud cancer survivor having beaten the odds of survival after being diagnosed in high school on his 18th birthday and going through an intensive surgery. He learned how to ski this winter, and loved snowmobiling, camping, snorkeling and long-boarding.
Anthony loved life, and touched many people with his caring spirit. He lived every day to the fullest, and would drop his task to help his friends and family in a time of need without hesitation. The world was a much better place with Anthony.
The family encourages all who knew him to take a small break and perform a selfless act in his memory. Anthony is our hero, beating the odds of cancer, and now he is our angel and will be deeply missed by family, friends and all who knew him.
Visitation for Anthony was from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Filbrandt Chapel, 1076 Bailey Ave., South Haven, MI 49090. Funeral services for Anthony are private. He will be laid to rest at Lee Township Cemetery next to his father.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mothers Against Drunk Driving, 511 E. John Carpenter Freeway, Irving, TX 75062.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel – Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.