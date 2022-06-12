Arlene J. Rainey, 90 of South Haven, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Douglas Cove with daughter Lu by her side. Arlene was born Jan. 9, 1932 in Geneva Township to Max and Dorotha White. She was united in marriage on April 12, 1952 to the late William E. “Bill” Rainey.
Arlene is survived by her daughters Yvonne Rainey, Lu Ann (Ron) Winfrey and Karen Rainey-Ebert; grandchildren Sarah, William, Aaron, Sophia and Nichole and great-grandson A.J. She is also survived by sister-in-law Julie White.
She is preceded in death by parents Max and Dorotha, husband of 55 years Bill, grandson Alex Rainey-Beletsis and siblings Dallas White, Lyle White, Virginia White and Janice White and brother-in-law Norman Gulland.
Arlene was a telephone operator before she met the love of her life, Bill Rainey, on a blind date. Once married, she became a stay-at-home mom until the family opened Bill’s Meat Processing, which they operated from 1971 until 1997. Arlene was a strong, loving woman always there for her family. She went back to school and achieved her GED at the age of 36, graduating the same time as her daughter Lu. Arlene loved crocheting doilies, was an avid reader, canner and gardener. Later in life she became an active member of Casco United Methodist Church.
A graveside service for Arlene will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at McDowell Cemetery on 107th Avenue, South Haven. Pastor Jodi Cartwright will officiate. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to The American Heart Association. To view Arlene’s personal web page please visit; www.starksfamilyfh.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes. 269-637-0333.