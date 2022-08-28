Arthur Jay Bolt, “Art” of Bonita Springs, Fla., passed away at his home Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.
Born in Chicago, Ill. on Feb. 5, 1943, Art graduated from Timothy Christian High School and attended Morton Junior College and General Motors Training Institute.
Because of his life-long love of automobiles, Art’s careers included being a mechanic, service writer, service manager and salesperson. Art later relocated with his family to southwestern Michigan and owned and operated Quality Refuse Service and Lakefront Enterprises. He served on the South Haven City Council, was a director of Chemical Bank, and sat on the Board of Public Utilities and Brownfield Redevelopment Commission. As a Rotarian of over 40 years, Art was involved in multiple service projects aiding people in Nicaragua. Upon eventually moving to Florida, he joined the Bonita Springs Fire Dept as a CERT volunteer and assisted the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) with canine training.
Art is survived by his wife of 60 years, Cindy Bolt; brother-in-law Hil VanDenend; sister Brianna Brown; and brother Robert (Dorothy) Vitter; children, Marcia (Jim) Leach and David Bolt; grandchildren, Jeff (Jennifer) Vanderheiden, Ian (Laura) Leach, Tyler (Katie) Leach, Victoria (Tyler) Black and Aria Bolt; as well as 8 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, an infant brother, and sister Liz Swittens.
Art was always very involved in his community and his church, a committed Christian who believed his whole life was part of God’s plan. He was a good friend to many and will be greatly missed.
A service honoring Art’s life will be held at 10 a.m., Sept. 3, 2022 at the Senior Services of Van Buren County’s Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy., South Haven, MI. Memorial gifts may be sent to First Presbyterian Church, Bonita Springs, FL or South Haven Rotary Club, South Haven, MI.
