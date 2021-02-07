Barbara A. Brown, age 76, of Grand Junction, passed away Monday, Feb 1, 2021 at her home surrounded by family. Barb was born May 15, 1944 in Lansing, the daughter of Burt and Virginia (Crosby) McKane, and has lived in the Grand Junction and Bangor area the majority of her life.
She was a member of the Eastern Star and Simpson United Methodist Church. She was such a kindhearted woman who always enjoyed spending time at the lake with her family and friends. She has left us with so many amazing memories that will be cherished forever.