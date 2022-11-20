Barbara Ann Sutton died Nov. 15, 2022. She was born on Jan. 8, 1924 in South Haven, the daughter of William J. Barnes, Sr. and Mae (Smith) Barnes. She was raised in Lacota and graduated from South Haven High School in 1941.
Barbara married Richard J. Sutton on Dec. 1, 1943. They lived in the South Haven area all their lives. She graduated the La Mar Beauty Academy in Kalamazoo and operated a beauty salon out of her home for many years. The couple farmed 46 acres in Casco Township. She loved sewing and was a 4H Leader. Barbara was very active at Casco United Methodist Church. Barbara and Richard loved to go camping.
Richard died on May 26, 2004. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, William Barnes Jr. and his wife Dorothy Barnes and sister, Roberta (Barnes) Wenban and brother-in-law Maynard Wenban.
She is survived by three daughters: Karen Bowers of Holland and Patti (Brian) Sheehy, and Mary (Jim) Morris of South Haven; seven grandchildren: Marlene Crippen, Walter (Lisa) Rediess, Scott Christian, Charles Bob (Julie) Thomas, Nicholas French, Jennifer Morris and Amanda (Brad) Filbrandt; 10 great-grandchildren: Bill Capps, Devin and Olivia Crippen, Danielle (Dalton) Wolfe, Doug (Christine) Rediess, Brittany (Patrick) Carbano, Nate (April) Williams, George Thomas, Alex Gravitt, Drake Dittlinger, Dakoda and Connor Filbrandt and seven great-great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held at Casco United Methodist Church from 11 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. A funeral service will follow at noon. Barbara will be laid to rest at Stephenson Cemetery in Casco Township.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the Casco United Methodist Church. To view Barbara’s personal web page please visit www.starksfamilyfh.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.