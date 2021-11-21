Barbara Durant passed away at Holland Hospital on Nov. 11, 2021, surrounded by her loving Family. She suffered a stroke and was unable to recover. It is with extreme sadness that we say good bye to our amazing wife, mother and grandmother. She was born to Thomas Tate and Thelma Tate (Cole) in Ypsilanti on June 9, 1941, the eldest of three children.
Barb graduated from Roosevelt High School in Ypsilanti where she was a cheerleader and played the violin. She spent a summer in Europe performing with the Michigan Youth Choral. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Education and later her master’s degree in Academic Advising from Eastern Michigan University.
Barb worked as an academic advisor, first at Eastern Michigan University, and later at Lake Michigan Community College. She was a member and past president of the South Haven Garden Club.
After retirement, she discovered a wonderful community in Green Valley, Ariz. where she enjoyed her last 18 winters. She volunteered there at The White Elephant, a thrift store and enjoyed the sunny, mild winters and beautiful mountain scenery. She felt strongly that one person’s discarded item could be someone else’s treasure.
Barb enjoyed gardening and traveling, but most of all she loved gathering her family and friends together and sharing her love and advice. When her children brought friends to visit, they would often find themselves in an impromptu counseling session. She welcomed anyone and everyone and took genuine interest in everyone she met. She had a gift for helping others to find their direction in life.
Barb is survived by her husband of 60 years, Bill Durant, and her four children Teresa Paschal, Cheri (Vern) Durant, Rob (Aroon) Durant and Jason (Rebecca) Durant; five grandchildren Matthieu Paschal, Guerin Paschal, Laura Durant, David Durant and Shiloh Durant; her brother Tom (Sharon) Tate; and sister Betsy Schoolmaster; and many other loved family members.
A memorial visitation was from 2-3 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 at Filbrandt Chapel in South Haven. Memorial services followed at 3 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Jeffrey S. Dick officiating. Memorial contributions may be made in Barb’s honor to the South Haven Garden Club at P.O. Box 464, South Haven, MI 49090. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guestbook at starksfamilyfh.com.
The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, 1076 S. Bailey Ave, South Haven, Michigan, 49090.