Barbara I. Hambley, 90, of Pullman, passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Allegan County Medical Care Facility. Barbara was born May 23, 1932 in Ganges Township in Allegan County, daughter of the late Sam and Ida (Collins) Reed.
On June 6, 1952 she was married to Harold R. Hambley and shared 57 years with him before his passing in 2009. Barbara was also preceded in death by 6 sisters and 1 grandson.
She is survived by sons Doug (Rebekah) Hambley of Pullman and Roger of Sinton Texas; 5 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great great-grandchild.
The family will meet friends on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at the Pullman Bible Church from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m., Pastor Jeff Stephens officiating. Interment will follow in Lee Township Cemetery.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Cedine Bible Mission of Spring City, TN., Allegan County Medical Care Community, Hospice of Holland or the Pullman Bible Church. Arrangements entrusted to the Bloomingdale Chapel, D. L. Miller Funeral Home, www.dlmiller funeralhome.com.