“Do not cry because I am gone, smile because I was here.” – Mom
Barbara Jean Allen, passed away peacefully at her home on Sept. 9, 2021. She was born Jan. 18, 1939 in St. Louis, Mo. to Rev. Edward and Marie (Oldham) Allen Sr.
Barbara worked at S.E. Overton and Controlled Rubber before moving to Phoenix, Ariz. where she worked at Allstate Insurance until retirement. Barbara was a natural actress, doing stage at Sister Lakes Playhouse and roles in television commercials. Barbara loved throwing celebrations, spending time with family and listening to music. She loved to read and won awards for her poetry. She was quick witted, loved to laugh and could tell a good joke. Our mother gave us unconditional love and we could never do wrong in her eyes. Her never-ending devotion and love will continue to live through all of us.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Edward Jr. and Don, and sisters June, Joan and Robbie.
Barbara is survived by her children: Jeffrey Allen, Stephanie (Reginald) Hunn, Linda (Ralph) Barton and Dwayne (Denise) Driver; brother, Melvin (Cliffalee) Allen and sister, Doreen (Jessie) West; special friend Robert White; 17 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 2 great great-grandchildren and 10 nieces and nephews. Special cousin Geraldine King also survives.
Visitation was held from noon-1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 at Filbrandt Chapel in South Haven. Funeral services followed at 1 p.m. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guest book at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
