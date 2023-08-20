Barbara Jean McCloughan, born on Dec. 7, 1942, in Senath, Mo., peacefully passed away on Aug. 12, 2023. She was the cherished daughter of Robert and Mary Adams.
Barbara’s memory lives on through her loving sons, Steve Schoenwether of Kalamazoo, and Michael (Pamela) Schoenwether of Schoolcraft. She leaves behind a treasured legacy in her three grandchildren: Brandon Schoenwether (Alysa Vines), Reese (Alyssa) Schoenwether, and Ian (Leah) Schoenwether.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Robert and Mary Adams, as well as her beloved husband, Jack McCloughan.
Barbara’s entrepreneurial spirit was a defining characteristic of her life. Beginning with a successful career as an Avon manager, she fearlessly ventured into various retail businesses in South Haven. Her tenacity and dedication to hard work, emblematic of her generation, continue to inspire her children and grandchildren. Barbara Jean McCloughan’s legacy lives on through her family, her indomitable spirit, and her unwavering work ethic. May she rest in eternal peace, her memory forever etched in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.
In accordance with her wishes, Barbara’s final journey will be marked by a private graveside service at Lake View Cemetery in South Haven.
The family kindly requests contributions be made to Wings of Hope Hospice at 530 Linn St, Allegan, MI 49010, as a tribute to Barbara’s compassionate nature. The exceptional care she received from the staff at Meadow Woods Nursing & Rehabilitation Center is deeply appreciated. To view Barbara’s personal webpage please visit: www.starksfamilyfuneralhomes.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.