Barbara Joyce Sechler, 89, of South Haven, formerly of Kalamazoo, passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021 at the River Ridge Retirement Community in South Haven. She was born April 1, 1932 to Samuel and Alice (Hause) Wright in Sturgis.
Barbara married Robert Sechler on Dec. 27, 1952 in Sturgis. They shared 56 years of marriage before his passing in 2008. Barbara graduated from Western Michigan University with a master’s degree in Library Science. She taught elementary school before serving as a librarian for the Kalamazoo Public Schools. Barbara retired from the public schools in 1992 after many years of service.
Barbara was an excellent gardener, an avid bridge player and devoted grandmother. She loved the water and being in her hometown of Sturgis. Barbara spent many hours volunteering her time for various charities, organizations, students and individuals in need.
She is preceded in death by her husband – Robert Sechler.
Barbara is survived by her children – Leslie (Gordon) Bleil of South Haven and Dawn (Stephen Chupinsky) Sechler of Clarkston, and grandchildren – Katherine (Thom) O’Connell of Cape Coral, Fla., Sandra Chupinsky of Parrish, Fla., and Jennifer Chupinsky of East Lansing.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Barbara’s memory to the Ministry With Community, 500 N. Edwards Street, Kalamazoo, MI 49007 or to the Al Van Humane Society, P.O. Box 421, South Haven, MI 49090. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guestbook at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes in South Haven, 269-637-0333.