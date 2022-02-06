Barbara Lou Provost, 89, of South Haven passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 at Lighthouse Assisted Living in Bangor.
Barbara was born on March 17, 1932, to Earl and Dorthea (Jackson) Freck in Detroit.
She graduated from Coloma High School. Barb married Roger Provost on Feb/ 3, 1951 in Coloma. Their first meal together as newlyweds was hamburgers and french fries. They shared over 71 years together and always had hamburgers and fries on their anniversary. Roger has often said that he asked Barb on their first date because she wore anklet socks and a blouse with a collar! Roger always presented Barbara with a bouquet of carnations, adding one carnation for every year of marriage, it was an impressive bouquet.
She loved her family and cherished time spent with them. When ever she was out, Barb loved driving by the beach. She also liked knitting, crocheting and reading. In 1986 she was recognized for her work in community service by Modern Woodman. Barbara was a driver for Van Buren County Senior Services and a bus driver for the ISD. Additionally, Barb found the time to volunteer for many years at the South Haven Community Hospital Auxillary. Barbara was a member of the Rebecca Lodge. Many will remember Barb as the “lunchroom lady” at South Haven’s Central School, where she always had a welcoming smile for the kids. Barb lived a busy life and a life in which she gave so much of herself to so many.
Barbara is survived by her Husband, Roger Provost and two daughters Pamela and Patricia (John Meister) Provost. Also left to cherish Barb is her special friend, Liz Balliet, honorary daughters, JoLynn Wohlfert, Deb Meyers and Cheryl Warren and her very special “utter” daughter, Gwen Hills; special nieces, Barb Dickinson and Sue Haney and special nephews Tom and Tim White, as well as many other nieces and nephews.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, an infant son, Terry Provost and a sister, Jackie Cazaras.
The family of Barbara wishes to thank all the staff at Light House Assisted Living for their great care and compassion.
Private family services took place at the Light House Assisted Living in Bangor. Pastor Philip Haner officiated at the services. Barbara was laid to rest in Lakeview Cemetery, South Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to the Al-Van Humane Society, PO Box 421, South Haven, MI 49090. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at www.starksfamilyfh.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel, South Haven 269-637-0333.