Barbara Ruth Geisler, age 82, of Bangor passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. She died peacefully, in the care of family and loved ones at her home in Bangor. Barb was born April 6, 1939 to Marion and Elwood Geisler in Coloma, the oldest of her four siblings. She grew up in Watervliet and graduated from high school in 1957.
Barb pursued her education at Earlham College and the University of Michigan and eventually lived in San Francisco for 20 years, working in the insurance business. In the 1980s Barb returned to Michigan, where she cared for her mother and sister and pursued her interests in the green movement. In the course of these activities, she met the love of her life, Maynard Kaufman. They married in 1991 and lived and worked together on their organic farm.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Maynard, who passed last year; step-son, Adrian; two sisters, Bonnie and Pamela; her two brothers, Douglas (Nancy) Geisler and Geoffrey (Patricia) Geisler; along with five nephews and five nieces.
The Geisler Family would like to thank the extended Kaufman Family, as well as Barb's wonderful friends and caretakers for guiding her through the end of her life with dignity and grace. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service is being planned for a later date.