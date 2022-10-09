Becky Goodrich, 55, of South Haven, passed away on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 at her home.
Becky was born Oct. 31, 1966 in South Haven to Willis N. Dotson & Ruth (Herrmann) Dotson. Becky graduated from South Haven’s L.C. Mohr High School in 1985.
She loved being a mother and grandmother. Becky enjoyed Ohio State football parties with family, bowling leagues at Lakeside Lanes and taking long drives with Jerry and the kids. Becky loved working with young students as a para-professional for 18 years with South Haven Public Schools.
She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Jerry Goodrich; daughter, Ashley (Trevor) Brown of New Port, and son, Nicholas (Allison) Goodrich of Canton; three grandchildren – Cayden Brown, Landon Brown and Cameron Goodrich; siblings – Ron and Kathy Dotson, Lynn and Terri Dotson, Paula and Norm Tietsema and sister-in- law, Barb Dotson, all of South Haven. Becky also has several nieces and nephews.
Rebecca is preceded by her parents, brother, Timothy Dotson and son, Joshua Goodrich.
Visitation services will be from 2-4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 at Filbrandt Chapel – 1076 S. Bailey Ave in South Haven. Funeral services will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Graveside committal services will be at 10 a.m., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 at Lakeview Cemetery in South Haven.
Friends wishing to make a memorial contribution can do so to the ALS Association-Michigan Chapter Office, PO Box 26599, Fraser, MI 48026 – https://www.als.org/michigan.
To view Becky’s personal web page please visit www.starksfamilyfh.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.