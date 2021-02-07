Belva Lou Krizan, age 87, of Grand Junction, passed away Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 at River Ridge Retirement Village, South Haven. Belva Lou was born April 17, 1933 in Geneva Township, the daughter of Anson Warner and Marjorie (Davis) Lockwood, and has lived all of her life in the Grand Junction and South Haven area.
She was a lifetime member of the Michigan Flywheelers Museum. She was known as the doll lady, who collected, restored and sold them. She was a teacher in one-room school houses. She also was a seamstress and repaired sewing machines.