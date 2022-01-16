Benjamin “Ben” F. Benham Jr. 83, of South Haven, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. Ben is survived by his wife of 61 years Marjorie; daughters – Christine Wiersum, Marcia (Doug) Dargitz, and Linda (Dean) Newell; brother – Douglas Benham; grandchildren – Tina (Donald) DeShane, Rose (Ricardo) Chavez, Alyssa Newell, and Julie Newell; great grandchildren – Aurora DeShane and Genevieve “GiGi” Chavez and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 at First Baptist Church in South Haven. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with service to follow at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church of South Haven at 1635 76th Street, South Haven, MI 49090 or Spectrum Health Hospice at 750 Fuller Avenue, NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49053. Messages can be left on the family’s online guestbook at starksfamilyfh.com.