Berniece Lucile Isom, age 93, of Lacota, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Berniece was born Feb. 24, 1928 in Hornersville, Mo., daughter of the late Ely and Martha Burton and had lived in the Lacota area for over 60 years. Berniece loved her yard and flowers. She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, quilting and watching the hummingbirds. More than anything, Berniece cherished time spent with her family.
Surviving are her 3 children, Judy (Danny) Hammons, Danny (Debra) Isom, Penny (Kenny) Hanners; 7 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; 14 great-great grandchildren; a sister Mildred McGrew; sister-in-law Shirley (Luke) Johnson; brother-in-law Randal (Patsy) Isom; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jesse. Grandson Bently Isom, granddaughter Jesse Lucile, her parents, 5 brothers and 5 sisters.
The family will meet friends on Monday, April 12th from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Bangor Chapel, D. L. Miller Funeral Home, www.dlmillerfuneral home.com. Funeral services will immediately follow at Monks Cemetery, Bill Cossey officiating.