Bertha Mae Erwin was born to Harrison Huntley and Bertha (Murf) Huntley on June 19, 1934 in Marion, Ark. She departed this earthly life on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022.
Growing up, Bertha dreamed of becoming an interior designer, she loved rearranging living spaces and reupholstering furniture. Later in life she found a desire for caring for others. She studied and earned certification as a nurse’s aide from Bethany Nursing Home, Inc on March 23, 1988. She truly valued this accomplishment and taught her children that education was the path to unlimited possibilities.
Outside of work she enjoyed nursing her flowers, which she referred to as “her babies.” Her favorite flower was the African violet. She also enjoyed dancing, watching Walker, Texas Ranger and going to the casino. Yes, she really enjoyed the casino. Her favorite pastime was playing the lottery: mega millions, pick three, lotto. For certain if there’s lottery in heaven, “Bert” is going to play.
Bertha is survived by her children Nathaniel (Nicole) Erwin Jr., Turea Erwin, Kevin (Claudia) Erwin, Kenneth Roy Erwin and Jacques Jerome Erwin. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.
Bertha is preceded by her siblings, Maude Ward, Annie Winters, Lizzie Wilson, Ethel Writers, Kathryn Huntley and Oscar Huntley.
Visitation was at 11 a.m., Thursday Aug. 25, 2022 at Filbrandt Chapel until the time of service at noon with Mr. John Freeze officiating. Bertha was laid to rest in Covert Cemetery. Friends wishing to make a memorial contribution can do so to the Erwin Jordan Single Parent Scholarship. To view Bertha’s personal web page please visit www.starks familyfh.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.