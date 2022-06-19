Betty J. Filbrandt, 94, of South Haven, passed away on Monday, June 11, 2022 at Bronson South Haven Hospital.
Betty was born July 2, 1927 in South Haven to George and Lucy (LaCross) Couturier.
She married Ron Filbrandt on June 14, 1947. She was a member of St. Basil Catholic Church and also a member of the Ladies of the Moose. Betty enjoyed golfing at Cheshire Hills Golf Club and was an avid bowler for many years.
Betty is survived by her son, Bob (Judy) Filbrandt of South Haven; two grandsons – Scott (Michele) Filbrandt and Brad (Amanda) Filbrandt; four great-grandchildren – Lisa (Aaron) Cowles, Lydia Filbrandt, Dakoda Filbrandt and Conner Filbrandt.
Betty is preceded by her husband, Ron Filbrandt in 2013; her parents, George and Lucy Couturier; brother, Gerald Couturier and sisters – Clara Phillips, Georgia Hope and Judy Bohner.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Monday, June 20, 2022 at Filbrandt Chapel in South Haven. Memorial services follow at 11 a.m. at Filbrandt Chapel with the Women of the Moose and Fr. Jim Morris officiating. Betty will be laid to rest in Lakeview Cemetery, South Haven. Friends wishing to make a memorial contribution can do so to Moose Scholarship Fund.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.